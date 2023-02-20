Janhvi Kapoor happens to be one of the most successful and talented gen Z actresses in Bollywood. She is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and director turned-producer Boney Kapoor. A while ago, Janhvi gave a house tour of her Chennai abode which was the first ever property that her mum Sri bought, and revealed an interesting anecdote about not having a lock in her bathroom because the late actress was scared that she would talk to boys there. Haha, that’s every mother ever. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Janhvi is very popular on social media with over 21 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek of her luxurious life and we totally adore her goofy and candid reels on the photo-sharing site.

Now coming back to the topic, in her Chennai house tour with Vogue, Janhvi Kapoor showed off her mother and late actress Sridevi’s first ever bought property which was redone by her husband Boney Kapoor after she passed away.

The house comes with a lot of paintings, a personalised gym, and aesthetic bathrooms. While talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote about not having a lock in her bathroom and revealed the reason behind the same.

The Dhadak actress said, “I remember mom refused to put a lock as she was so scared that I would go into the bathroom and talk to boys. So, I was not allowed to have a lock on my bathroom. Now the entire room’s done up… but my bathroom still doesn’t have a lock…”

Sridevi was like any other regular mum who was pretty strict as her daughters were growing up.

What are your thoughts on Sri not having a lock on Janhvi Kapoor’s bathroom back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

