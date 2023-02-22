Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dominating the social media here in the country ever since they first shared their wedding pictures. Post then, the actors have been slowly sharing the pictures from different Hindu rituals including Haldi and last night, the couple shared pictures from their Sangeet night. Kiara and Sid both coordinated in gold and black and while we are drooling over their chemistry, we can’t control but go gaga over Advani’s golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra which came with 98K studded Swarovski crystals and if you’re a Sindhi bride-to-be, take notes on how to impress your ‘Sasu Maa’ with that bling and diamonds, haha! Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Kiara and Sid’s wedding is one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year 2023 and their fans were desperately waiting for that to happen for years. They both looked incredibly beautiful together and we all cried happy tears looking at their mesmerising wedding pictures.

Now coming back to the topic, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared their Sangeet pictures on Instagram last night with a caption that read, “something about that night.. something really special 💃🏻🕺🤩”.

In the pictures, Kiara Advani looked like a 24-carat ‘Bahu’ as she donned a 98000 Swarovski studded crystal lehenga by Manish Malhotra which came with intricate details. More than the skirt, we loved the ‘Choli’ of her lehenga which had a plunging neckline along with full-sleeves which took 4000 hours to craft.

And what stole the show for us was her diamond custom made necklace by the designer which had a huge ruby diamond in the middle and we can’t take our eyes off that perfection. The Kabir Singh actress kept her makeup minimalistic with nude tones on the face and kept her tresses open with soft waves at length.

Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand wore a golden-beige sherwani and complemented wife Kiara Advani in the most regal way.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Did y’all notice that huge rock on Kiara Advani’s ring finger, uff!

Sindhi brides-to-be, here’s your fashion ‘gyaan’ to impress Sasu Maa in just 10 seconds. Go GOLD or GO HOME. Hehe!

