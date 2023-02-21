Each time Uorfi Javed is spotted in public, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. While she is admired for her bold looks, there are times when she leaves netizens completely stunned through her unique outfits. But recently, she created havoc by giving a jaw-dropping glimpse in a stunning attire designed by famous Bollywood designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Uorfi looked like the epitome of beauty in the golden shimmering dress, the dress is grasping all the eyes on it and its feathery finishing is swooning the hearts of netizens. The whole attire is said to be designed by a well-known designer in the Industry and has a big name and fashion brand in the business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s ethnic wear designs are adored by all the tinsel town celebs as their creations have been adorned by an array of Bollywood brides including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

The designer duo has ruled the industry with their finest craft for more than 3-decades in their distinctive way. Abu and Sandeep have worked with almost all the biggies of Bollywood and are globally known for their high fashion and bridal wear. And now Uorfi Javed who is vastly known for her unique outfits has adorned a finely prepared royal attire which is grabbing all the attention towards it.

Check It Below :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

After making the entire nation go gaga over her gorgeous lehenga look in the recent GICW ( Gurugram International Couture Week ) Uorfi is now setting the internet on blaze with her fairy look in this royal apparel.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Looks Regal In A White Saree With A Bindi As If She Never Really Left Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Universe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News