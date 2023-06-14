Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most successful couples in Bollywood who enjoy a massive fan following among fans. They’re not only royal but never miss an opportunity to turn heads with their public appearances. The couple share two adorable sons named Taimur and Jeh. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Kareena opened up on her low s*x drive during her second pregnancy and her husband Saif’s reaction. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kareena is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, with a massive fan following on Instagram with 10 million followers. The actress often gives a glimpse of her luxurious life on the photo-sharing site, and we live to see her cute sons – Tim and Jeh, on social media. They’re very young yet very popular among fans on the internet.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Kareena Kapoor Khan once spoke to her friend Karan Johar in an Instagram Live and revealed details about her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan.

It was when Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her book Pregnancy Bible and made a revelation that her s*x drive dipped during her second pregnancy and said, “When you are pregnant, people don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I would feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.”

After the sixth and seventh months onwards, Kareena could barely get up in the morning and was exhausted and said, “But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like this is it, our regular s*x life has to be super-active.”

Meanwhile, Kareena was blessed with a second son in February 2021, and the couple shared the good news on her Instagram and with the media, after he was born.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second pregnancy revelations back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

