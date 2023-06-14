Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama Tiku Weds Sheru. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut’s production house, Manikarnika Films, also making it their first collaboration with the streaming service. Tiku Weds Sheru stars acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with versatile actor and rising star Avneet Kaur in the titular role. Prime members across 240 countries and territories will be able to stream the film starting June 23. Tiku Weds Sheru is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry eyed characters – a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.” said Nawazuddin Siddiqiui. “I am happy to have got to be a part of Manikarnika Films’ maiden project, work with Kangana (Ranaut) and be directed by Sai Kabir, who brings a fresh perspective to the story. It’s great that Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Prime Video, ensuring its accessibility to film enthusiasts worldwide.”

“While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma’am and Nawazuddin Sir. Also, the film will premiere globally on Prime Video, reaching a wider audience. What more can an actor ask for!” shared Avneet Kaur. “Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together; and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.”

Must Read: The Kerala Story Fame Adah Sharma Is All Set To Play A Female Superhero In An International Film, Says “I Can’t Wait To Share More Stuff About It Soon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News