Kangana Ranaut has been the only actress who has not treated the subject of s*x as taboo and openly discussed it. She once spoke about how men should not force themselves upon women and ‘no’ doesn’t mean she’s not interested in getting intimate, maybe just not with him. KRK now claims the statement was targeted towards Ranbir Kapoor, who once reached her home late at night with inappropriate intentions. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Kangana has been bashing Ranbir ever since news of him being considered for the role of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana surfaced on the internet. She feels that the actor is a ‘drug addict’ and ‘womaniser’ in real life, opposite to the person who should ideally play Lord Ram. She also rejected the casting of Alia Bhatt as Sita while calling Karan Johar and RK the ‘jodi of Shakuni and Duryodhan.’

KRK seems to have turned the detective who’s Mr. Know-It-All about the long-time war between Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor. In a new video, he makes shocking claims as he begins, “Yeh mumkin hai ki dono ne sath me drugs liya ho, isiliye Kangana ko pata hai ki Ranbir drugs leta hai.” He then plays an old video of the Queen actress talking about when she used to do illegal substances.

KRK then explains the alleged reason behind Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor’s fallout. According to the self-proclaimed critic, their issue stems from the time RK would out and out flirt with girls. He had broken up with Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. “Ranbir Kapoor ko ye galat fehmi ho gayi thi ki usko koi heroine mana kar hi nahi sakti. Aur usi waqt uski nazar padi Kangana par aur wo uske ghar jana shuru ho gaya. Ek raat wo mood banakar uske ghar par pohoch gaya aur usne try karna shuru kiya. Kangana ne kaha ‘bhai sahab, mai ye sab nahi karne wali hu. Aap ek baar kaho ya ek hazaar baar.”

He then claims that Ranbir bribed Kangana Ranaut with offers to big movies and roles opposite him. “Kangana ne bola jab kaam karenge toh dekha jayega and usne bola ‘matlab tumhe ladke pasand nahi hai.’ Isi karan Kangana ne Kapil Sharma ke show pe kaha tha ‘agar ek ladki aapke sath s*x nahi karna chahti toh iska matlab ye nahi hai ki us ladki ko s*x pasand nahi hai’. Iska matlab ye hai ki wo aapke sath nahi karna chahti, aap dur raho. Wo Ranbir Kapoor ke baare me baat kar rahi thi.”

Take a look at the explosive claims below:

It’s the Biggest Khulasa of the year. The Secret of JUNG of Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor! Watch and share pls…. https://t.co/4YukVl2DzY via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 13, 2023

