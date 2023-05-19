Deepika Padukone, who has own her skincare line, recently got trolled on the Internet after in a social media video she spoke about her favourite no make-up look while wearing heavy make-up. The actress quickly got pulled up by the netizens claiming that they love her but what in the world is that make-up? Scroll down to watch the video.

Deepika Padukone, on the work front, will soon be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. The actress also bagged a deal with global fashion brand Louis Vuitton by becoming their first Indian ambassador.

Speaking of her recent video, Deepika Padukone in an interview with the magazine Allure spoke about how she is very similar to the character of Piku from Shoojit Sircar’s directorial of the same name. The actress mentioned, “I think a character that I’ve played that is very similar to the way I am in real life is probably Piku, just very natural. You could literally see the skin in the movie. In fact, I’d sit in the makeup chair for not more than 5 or 10 minutes.” While Deepika spoke about her no makeup look, the netizens could not help but notice her oily make-up look which did not go down well with the users.

Take a look:

One social media user stated, “Itni foundation kon lgta hai.” as another mentioned, “What’s wrong with her makeup artist? Why she’s putting foundation which is not her skin color?” An individual added, “Deepika wearing too much highlighter all over her face and body. She looks wet that looks like she direct come from her bathroom.”

The next one commented, “I just looooove deepika but wtf is this look!” Another wrote, “This makeup looks so bad to her. She is one woman who really looks incredible with minimum or no makeup.” One user added, “This is her worst look in terms of makeup. The outfit is smashing though.”

An individual posted, “Makeup Kam, chameli ka tel lag raha hai muuh peh lagai hai” and another chimed in, “I am feeling anxious by just watching her face,” as another stated, “This heavily bronzed up look does not look good on her.”

One user concluded, “Talking about less makeup by wearing dozen layers of makeup I mean I like you but this doesn’t mean sense.”

Deepika Padukone recently marked 8 years of Piku which also starred Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles.

