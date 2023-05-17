Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who has been a part of several blockbuster films. The actor set a benchmark for new actors with his phenomenal work and proved that age is just a number and that if you want, you can always stay relevant. The actor is known for his seriousness and determination towards his work. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when he found one of the steps from his popular track Jumma Chumma quite vulgar and wanted to get it removed from the song. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, the popular track Jumma Chumma was from the film Hum that featured many actors, including Rajinikanth, Govinda, Shilpa Shirodkar, Annu Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan. The film was directed by Mukul Anand and interestingly, Chinni bagged the Filmfare Best Choreographer Award that year. But do you know Big B was quite furious about one of the steps in the song, but it was Jaya Bachchan who had the full confidence and told him that it would work.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Chinni, the choreographer of the song Jumma Chumma once opened up about one of the steps that Amitabh Bachchan found quite vulgar and said, “He (Amitabh) saw the hook step I did for Jumma Chumma and said, ‘It is vulgar. What are you doing? It looks bad.’ I said we could try something different, but then he suggested we could try the steps and could leave out later it if it did not look good.”

Later, it was Jaya Bachchan who told Amitabh Bachchan that the step he found vulgar was actually the best step. The choreographer revealed that she said, “This is the best step, people will not forget this.” Chinni further added, “Jaya Ji felt the hook step would become a hit. Even if Amitabh was not really okay with the hook step, it was Jaya ji who said the hook step will be remembered by everyone even in the upcoming eras. She even asked Amitabh Bachchan to retain the hook step in the song.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will now be seen in Project K along with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas and has many other projects lined up.

