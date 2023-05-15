Jalpari is our favourite word this May as we await the release of ‘The Little Mermaid’ on the 26th. We are already acquainted with many actresses, from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, on social media who have genuinely transformed into Jalparis in photoshoots.

Here are the actresses who have given significant mermaid goals:

1. Alia Bhatt : The reigning queen of Bollywood had taken to social media to share an interesting underwater shoot and she looked no less than a beautiful mermaid.

2. Deepika Padukone : The Global Star has time and again proven to be a mermaid. From underwater shoots to red-carpet appearances, Deepika always makes flamboyant style statements.

3. Janhvi Kapoor : Who better than Janhvi Kapoor to nail the red carpet looks? The actress has been spotted wearing mermaid-inspired outfits that looked dreamy and absolutely stunning.

4. Tara Sutaria : Tara Sutaria was a vision to behold. Inspired by The Little Mermaid, the actress look breathtakingly beautiful in a photoshoot.

5. Sara Ali Khan : The actress has always proven to be a water baby with her vacation pictures on social media and there is no doubt that she is enjoying herself being called as the ‘Mermaid.’

In the world of mermaid-core fashion, these five actresses are taking the internet by storm with their stunning mermaid gown looks. From Deepika Padukone’s diva-worthy elegance to Chitrangda Singh’s ethereal beauty, each actress showcases their style and grace, setting new standards in the fashion game.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone exudes pure glamour in a off-shoulder black mermaid gown with a plunging neckline that highlights her stunning figure. Her look is elevated by a statement necklace, diamond bracelet set, and classic smokey eyes, making her the epitome of elegance and sophistication.

Chitrangda Singh:

Chitrangda Singh enchants her ethereal beauty in a sleek black mermaid gown, crafted from sheer, delicately embroidered fabric that accentuates her timeless elegance. She’s a true goddess-like mermaid who is setting the bar high for mermaid-core fashion.

Jahnvi Kapoor:

Jahnvi Kapoor steals the spotlight in a custom-made green mermaid gown, embellished with earthy green stones and intricate embroidery, making her a true coral mermaid. With a sleek bun and minimal jewelry, she effortlessly radiates poise and modern-day elegance.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra enchants in a baby blue off-the-shoulder mermaid gown, featuring a voluminous skirt and a show-stopping bow detail at her waist. She exudes regality and grace with her hair sleeked back, statement gold hoop cuffs and a dainty necklace.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

Jacqueline Fernandez steals the show in a captivating red mermaid gown that accentuates her every curve. With a classic hairdo featuring sleek, long waves and a bold red lip, she embodies a modern-day enchantress. Jacqueline’s charisma and style make her a true mermaid fashion icon.

Let us know your views on Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas’ looks.

