Artificial Intelligence is leaving no bounds in leaving us amazed by its capabilities. From making a new song, imitating voices and reimagining various scenarios, AI can literally do it all. While there are a series of reimagined pictures made by AI are currently making rounds on the internet, artist Jyo John Mulloor has begun a new series of Indian celebs, including cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, in some never-thought-before avatars.

AI tools and data are taken in use to create some non-existing images. Over a few months, the internet has seen some amusing pictures of Indian celebs taking up some foreign avatars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor recently imagined how Virat Kohli would look like Ragnar “Lothbrok” Sigurdsson from the TV series Vikings and Dhoni as Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Virat Kohli gave away a fierce look as he looked muscular as ever in the AI-generated picture. His ponytail, brown eyes, scars and tattoos made him look like a character straight from a fantasy series. Sharing Virat’s picture, the AI artist wrote, “Meet the first Character’ Virat Ragnar Lothbrok’ From team RCB Vikings.” For the unversed, Travis Fimmel plays the role of Ragnar “Lothbrok” Sigurdsson in the Canadian historical series Vikings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

Jyo John Mulloor further imagined MS Dhoni as the legendary pirate Captain Jack Sparrow. Dhoni stunned, giving away a furious look while wearing metal earrings and a heavy outfit. Sharing Dhoni’s picture, the artist wrote, “Meet’ Captain Dhoni Sparrow’ From team’ Pirates of Chennai’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

While many were impressed with Dhoni’s look, others thought the cricketer looked more like Vicky Kaushal. A fan wrote, “Beard ke saath mast lagta, he’s looking like Vicky Kaushal.”

What are your views on Virat and Dhoni’s new looks? Let us know in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Is In Talks With Jawaan Director Atlee For A Big Scale Action Film? Shooting Plans Already Discussed & We Cannot Keep Calm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News