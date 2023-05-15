Sara Ali Khan who is currently promoting her highly anticipated film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ along with Vicky Kaushal, couldn’t help but eat ice-gola sold at the famous Juhu beach before she attended the trailer launch event. Dressed in a sunny yellow saree, Sara Ali Khan truly looked in a fun and bubbly mood, and her chemistry with Vicky was the highlight of everything.

Here are some videos of Sara and Vicky’s chemistry that was seen at the promotional event. Filled with jokes, humour and a little bit of fun teasing, both Sara and Vicky look adorable together.

Today, Sara Ali Khan went live as she picked up Vicky Kaushal from his residence and later went to Juhu Beach.

Last seen, Sara Ali Khan was seen dubbing for the same film where she will be seen playing Soumya. The audience loves the chemistry Sara Ali Khan shares with Vicky Kaushal. They look gorgeous together. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in Murder Mubarak and Metro In Dino, amongst many others.

The movie will witness the actors’ chemistry for the first time and we’re sure that it would be amazing!

