Bollywood is being called out over its content. We have had movies like The Kerala Story, Pathaan, The Kashmir Files, and Gangubai Kathiawadi that worked wonders. But at the same time, biggies like Ram Setu, Shamshera, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar tanked badly at the box office because the audience couldn’t resonate with the creations. Kumar Sanu is now revealing another factor why the industry is suffering, and it’s to do with actors taking shots at singers in the films. Scroll below for details!

If one recalls, we recently witnessed Aditya Narayan share how he got replaced in the ‘biggest blockbuster of the year.’ Many thought he was hinting at Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, but there remains no confirmation of the same. Amaal Mallik also exposed the ‘campism, bootlicking and powerplay’ that he has faced in his career. Arijit Singh remains another big name who’s faced the worst during the peak of his career.

Kumar Sanu is now exposing the dark side of Bollywood in current times. He told ETimes, “Our generation was lucky that we had all of the above. If our music directors today focussed less on turning towards the West and focussed more on our Indian music culture, we’d be able to better ourselves. The power should rest with the experts and not otherwise. Today, even actors are deciding which singer would do playback for them and we should get rid of this kind of interference.”

Kumar Sanu added, “Today, music has become secondary, while it used to be a priority at some point. There’s so much overconfidence in contemporary filmmaking that at times they don’t even consider keeping good music. That’s a major reason why our industry is suffering.”

