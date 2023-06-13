Arshad Warsi became a household name with his character ‘Circuit’ in Munna Bhai MBBS, which was loved by all. The film, which continues to be loved by one and all, was a box office hit after it hit the screens in 2003. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, along with Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Shergill and others in the key roles.

But did you know Warsi accepted the character despite knowing it will finish his career? Well, he recently made a shocking claim about the film, also revealing that even Sanjay Dutt wasn’t sure of the film’s fate at the box office. Scroll down for details.

Arshad Warsi told Siddharth Kannan, “I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai. Mujhe laga hogaya, this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon. Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do that, it was that bad. When you agree to a role, you only see what’s on paper. It’s only after the film comes out when you realise what it is, and what the impact has been.”

“It was the role of a goon, who was among five other goons who were tagging along with the hero. I thought it would be the last film of my career… Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing…. I don’t think even Sanju had a lot of confidence in the first film, it went against the grain of what was working at that time…” stated Arshad Warsi.

Arshad who played ‘Circuit’ further showered praises on director Raju Hirani and said he liked him as he was a good man and a good director and he liked the story. He further said, “Do you ever remember goons in movies like this? Only the hero and the director benefit from these movies. I asked Raju to let me enjoy it, to let me enjoy my failure.”

