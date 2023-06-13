Gone are the times when TV actors were looked down upon by Bollywood. Today, we have Ankita Lokhande, who’s been a part of massive projects like Manikarnika, Vikrant Massey playing the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Karishma Tanna shining in Hansal Mehta’s web series, Scoop. While Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut are ruling the small world and earning huge, there’s a huge difference in salaries when compared with big names from the field like Hina Khan and Rupali Ganguly.

Salman Khan is undisputedly the king of the hosting arena in the television world. One cannot imagine Bigg Boss without the superstar, which is probably why he even replaced Karan Johar for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, has successfully hosted Lock Upp and is now gearing up for another season.

It would be interesting to note that Rupali Ganguly has been associated with the showbiz world since 1985. She began her journey as a child artist in Saaheb, went on to be a part of numerous other films but found her calling in the television world. She returned after seven years with Anupamaa, which is the #1 show currently. She reportedly earns 3 lakhs per episode.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has been giving it all since 2009 and has been getting 4.5-5 lakhs per episode. She rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and went on to shine in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, amongst others.

When compared, Salman Khan earns a salary of 25 crores per week, which makes it 12.5 crores for one episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. He’s, of course, the highest-paid celebrity on television. Kapil Sharma is rumoured to be earning 5 crores, while Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar also took home over 1 crore/ episode.

The difference is huge, but is it fair? What are your thoughts? Share with us through comments.

