Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 on Diwali. The film was expected to turn into a beast at the ticket window, bringing in phenomenal numbers. However, with the advance booking reports, it seems that the Spy Universe‘s OG film might be lagging behind in terms of numbers.

The advance booking for the opening day currently stands at a pre-sale of around 1.23 lakh tickets. This is a much lower number as compared to the sales of the other releases this year. However, when the advance booking for the film was declared open, the response was huge.

But it seems like the buzz has settled down and surrendered to the slower pace of the film. These are the reported numbers for the opening day. One of the possible reasons for such a low count might be Diwali, which coincides with the release day of Tiger 3, since people are busy with festivities and Diwali Pooja. Had the film opened a day earlier or later, the numbers could have been entirely different.

Currently, Tiger 3 stands at number 7 in the list of the top ticket sales in the post-Corona era for the opening day. With 3 days left to the release of the film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger threequel has surpassed Ranveer Singh‘s This Is 83’s ticket sales of 1.17 lakh for the opening day.

While there are still almost 72 hours to the release of Tiger 3, the film would most probably settle behind Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which registered 2.74 lakh ticket sales in the advance booking for the opening day in National Cinema chains.

While Tiger 3 stands at number 7 currently and is hinting strongly to surrender to Gadar 2‘s humongous number, touching the opening day ticket sales number for Brahmastra, Adipurush, is an impossible and invalid argument for the time being.

It might also be clear that Tiger 3 would not be able to compete with the monstrous number registered by the other Spy Universe film Pathaan.

Check out the list of top 10 ticket sales in the National Cinema Chains for day 1 advance booking:

1. Jawan – 557K

2. Pathaan – 556K

3. KGF 2 (Hindi) – 515K

4. Brahmastra – 302K

5. Adipurush (Hindi) – 285K

6. Gadar 2 – 274K

7. Tiger 3 – 123K (3 Days Left)

8. This Is 83 – 117K

9. Drishyam 2 – 116K

10. RRR (Hindi) – 105K

