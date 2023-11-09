Leo continues to unleash new feats at the box office. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film has been on a fantastic run in theatres and has already achieved many milestones globally for the Tamil industry. While the journey towards the 600 crore club is very much on track, the mark of 200 crore gross has already been surpassed in the overseas market. Keep reading to know more!

Ever since the theatrical journey began, the film has been on a record-breaking spree and is already rocking the third position in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of all time at the worldwide box office. For Thalapathy Vijay, it’s his biggest blockbuster ever, and the theatrical run will continue for a few more days.

As per the latest box office update, Leo has grossed a staggering $24.2 million in the overseas market, which equals 201.51 crores. With this, Thalapathy Vijay has scored his first-ever 200 crore grosser internationally, and it’s an all-time blockbuster. Globally, it is aiming to be an entrant of the 600 crore club.

Leo has definitely slowed down at the box office but will continue to add some numbers until Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 takes over from 12th November onwards.

Thalapathy Vijay has always been popular among the Tamil diaspora in the overseas market, and he is the second biggest Tamil star after Rajinikanth. Even though his last couple of films didn’t live up to the audience’s expectations, they did well in terms of collection and have emerged as a success.

Leo turned out to be that perfect film for Thalapathy Vijay, which proved his true box office potential. It carried solid pre-release hype due to the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from that, the genuine interest in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) also helped the film garner the attention of the audience.

Meanwhile, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. It was released in theatres on 19th October, and upon its arrival, the film received mixed reviews from critics, and word of mouth was mixed to decent.

Apart from the original Tamil version, the Telugu dubbed version and Hindi dubbed version also turned out to be successful at the box office.

