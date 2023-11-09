It’s all happening for Vikrant Massey‘s 12th Fail as it continues to have a dream journey. This is what happens for small films that are accepted by the audiences, and especially when there is no competition whatsoever around it, then they just keep on collecting.

No wonder, from 1.40 crores that the film had collected on Tuesday, the collections have now gone one up, with Wednesday bringing in 1.45 crores. Of course, this is a very minor increase in number, but then an increment is always better than a drop, even if that’s the slightest of them all. Moreover, to have this going in the pre-Diwali season when people get busier with their festive season ahead, it’s all the more noticeable.

12th Fail has now crossed the 25 crores mark, and that’s a good milestone accomplishment. No one, including even those associated with the film, would have ever imagined a lifetime number like this coming in, and here, in 13 days itself, the film has collected 25.61 crores already, with at least 10 crores more in the pipeline.

This one is progressing well to be a clean hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

