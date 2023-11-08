Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a power couple who need no introduction. Together, they own one of the most expensive houses in India – Mannat. The property, which looks like a dream facing the Arabian Sea, costs a whopping 200 crore! Yes, that is said to be the worth of the bungalow where the brightest of the star in India lives.

Interestingly, according to reports, SRK bought this bungalow in 2001, and then it was named. Earlier, it was called Villa Vienna and is as old as 1914, when it was owned by a Parsi family who later sold it to a real estate firm. More interestingly, this bungalow was first offered to Salman Khan, who, in an interview, revealed that his father, Salim Khan, said no to such a big house!

In 2001, when Shah Rukh Khan was on the route to turning King Khan, he bought this property, which is spread over 27 thousand square feet with vintage design and new age architecture and decor. The interior of this bungalow has been done by Gauri Khan.

While the Pathaan actor bought this property worth 13.5 crore in 2001, its worth now stands almost 14.8 times higher. In these 22 years, the worth of this prestigious buy jumped by almost 1381%, making it one of the most expensive assets of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan. The property is a six-storeyed bungalow with a view of the Arabian Sea, a gym, a private theatre, a library, a swimming pool, and all the little pleasures and facilities you might dream of.

Mannat’s nameplate was in the news a few years back after it was reported that Gauri Khan had redone the nameplate of their bungalow, and the new nameplate has a diamond worth 25 lakh studded in it! However, it was soon removed after some renovation drill started at the bungalow.

The interiors of Mannat boast of a life-size statue of Marilyn Monroe, as per a report by Times Now. The living room is grand, and the dining room has a table as good and large as to accommodate 30 people. Other areas look as royal and elegant as they can. Gauri Khan, often keeps sharing inside pics from their bungalow.

Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

This cute picture offers the grand view of the mansion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

The house has been famous for hosting Diwali parties and parties in general. However, before Shah Rukh Khan bought this bungalow and decided to call it Mannat in 2001, he shot Chaand Taare Tod Laaun in front of the same bungalow in 1997! Phewww, talk about manifestation, someone!

Check out his picture!

The house in this still from Chaand Taare Tod Lau from Yes Boss is what is now Mannat, SRK's house. Yes Boss released in 1997, SRK bought this house 4 years after the release of the film. #trivia pic.twitter.com/xNliTCMC5q — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) November 1, 2019

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: What Is Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Joint Net Worth? 5BHK Apartment & Lavish Bungalow In Maharashtra To Luxury Brand Endorsements & More – DeepVeer Is Living Life With Royalty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News