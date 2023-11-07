Who is Orry? This question must have come to your mind at least once since the social media influencer’s pictures with Bollywood celebrities went viral. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has been ruling our Instagram feeds making us wonder about what he does and how he knows so many GenZ star kids. Well, you will be surprised to know that Orry works for the Ambanis and has an enviable lifestyle. Here is all you need to know about Bollywood celebrities’ favorite BFFs.

Let’s begin with the basics – what does Orhan do for a living? According to reports, Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn account reveals that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), owned by Mukesh Ambani. He has been working there since 2017. The social media influencer has a degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design from Parsons School of Design in New York.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, Orry spoke about what he really does, “I am a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don’t know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.”

The fashion designer was seen with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani at the Met Gala 2023. His outfits at the outing were worth noting as he wore a Balenciaga T-shirt worth Rs 65,000 and trainers worth Rs 90,000. He added a Rolex watch worth Rs 72 lakhs to complete his look!

In another recent interview with India Today, Orry revealed that he has a stylist for his phone covers. For the uninitiated, Orry owns some of the most hatke and stylish phone covers in Bollywood.

Orhan Awatramani also attended the gala opening of NMACC in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, and others. His style statements on the red carpet made news, and fans loved his exquisite look.

Orry also often takes trips around the world with his Bollywood industry friends, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, amongst others.

The star also is a proud owner of a Mercedes worth 1.7 crore.

With his amazing phone collection, massive clothing collection, and posh lifestyle, Orhan Awatramani has a net worth of 2-8 crore. He has a whopping 498K followers on the gram and fans love to see what Orhan does in his day-to-day life.

