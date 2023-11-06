Salma Hayek’s soft girl era was in a totally different league. The actress’s figure, glow, and breathtaking fashion picks were just amazing. She knew what she wanted to wear and never failed to slay in them. She turned heads on every red carpet that she waked, and many of her looks stay in our hearts rent-free. Back in the late 90s, the actress wore a black gown with a risky slit for her Met Gala debut, and she knew that she looked like a million dollars.

Salma began her acting career with Mexican television and later moved to Hollywood to become a successful actress. In Hollywood, she established herself as a leading lady with several flicks, including Desperado, Wild Wild West, and more. As glamorous as her acting career is, her fashion choices have also been the same.

At 57, Salma Hayek looks as stunning as she used to do in the early years of her career. The actress is an inspiration to fashionistas around the world as she does not shy away from flaunting her curves and putting her skin on display. However, here we are talking about her 1997 Met Gala look.

The Eternals star wore a one-shoulder sleeveless black dress from Atelier Versace’s Fashion Week of 1997. The dress featured a puffed leather detail that covered the one-strap and came down in a pointed fashion. As the dress came down to her feet, it also had a risky slit that went up to her left thigh and through which she put her toned legs on display. The outfit covered her assets perfectly and hugged her curves in a magical way. Along with it, Salma Hayek added a faux leather cape that she held in her hands.

Salma’s styling game was indeed on point as she added matching strappy heels. The Frida star added a sparkly silver clutch to her look. She ditched heavy accessories; Salma Hayek wore a sleek silver bracelet and studded earrings and kept her alluring look minimalistic. Coming to her makeup, the actress opted for a n*de base that complimented her complexion. Her maroon lipstick matched her toenail color. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star tied her brunette hair in a tight neat bun.

Check out her pictures on Twitter here:

salma hayek in atelier versace fw97 at her first met gala in 1997 pic.twitter.com/b5FFwJin1k — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) January 18, 2023

On the work front, Salma was last seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

