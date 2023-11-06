Scarlett Johansson, who is known for portraying the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the epitome of beauty. The actress never fails to put her best fashion foot forward whenever leaving the house for any event. ScarJo not only looks mesmerizing in stunning gowns but turns heads in her pantsuit looks, giving off boss lady vibes. We have done a few fashion stories on such looks, and today, we brought you yet another powerful look of the Avengers star.

The actress has been in the industry for a long time, and her evolution as an actress has been pretty remarkable. Along with that, her styling game has also developed perfectly. Whenever she makes an appearance on the red carpet, she takes our breath away. Stick to the end of the story to take a glance at her 2021 throwback look as we decode it.

Scarlett Johansson lives by her own rules; when many actresses opt for gowns for award ceremonies and other red carpet events, the Black Widow star sometimes chooses to wear pantsuits and showcase her boss lady persona. In 2021, ScarJo attended the 35th Americal Cinematheque Awards in a pristine white Versace pantsuit. The white blazer featured a cutout at the back that showcased Johansson’s tattoos. She paired it with matching pants and sported a crystal embellished corset top underneath.

Scarlett paired her stunning outfit with Gianvito Rossi. As the form-fitting suit accentuated her curves, she went for an immaculate makeup look. Johannson tied her hair in a sleek hairdo without a single trace of hair on the face. For makeup, the actress wore a sheer foundation base with highlights—pink blush on the cheeks and n*de pink lips mounted with a bit of gloss.

Scarlett Johansson accessorized her look with Ankita Ko jewelry. She wore a pair of silver earrings, a chained necklace, and a statement ring to complete her look for the event. Her manicured nails sported golden nail paint, adding a nice glam to her monochrome look.

The pictures of the actress were shared on social media account X [formerly Twitter] by Movie Crazy Planet and The Scarlett Zone.

You can check out her pictures here:

Scarlett Johansson – 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards (November 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/qvknGH8wUW — The Scarlett Zone (@TheScarlettZone) December 5, 2021

💥¡¡¡ Scarlett Johansson en los American Cinematheque Awards !!!💥 pic.twitter.com/zuOBTyeXvJ — Movie Crazy Planet 🎬🍿🥤 (@MovieCrazyP) November 22, 2021

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson appeared in the film Asteroid City alongside Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks. There have also been rumors in the air that she might return to the MCU and reprise her role as Black Widow.

