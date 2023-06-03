Hollywood star Tom Hanks feels that not every film he did was great.

In an interview published with The New Yorker, Hanks said: “Let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.”

Tom Hanks was speaking on how a film should be judged. “Instant reactions are common”, he noted, reports deadline.com.

Tom Hanks continued, “Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’ Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is,” he said, referring to it as “Rubicon No. 3.”

“The commercial performance of the film,” Hanks said, is the fourth Rubicon, “because, if it does not make money, your career will be toast sooner than you want it to be. That’s just the fact.”

And the fifth and final Rubicon is time. Tom Hanks said a great example of that is holiday classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, which grew in popularity after its 1946 release only after frequent television airings.

Another example of that is his own 1996 film, That Thing You Do!, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. “I loved making that movie,” Hanks said.

Tom Hanks continued, “I loved writing it, I loved being with it. I love all the people in it. When it came out, it was completely dismissed by the first wave of vox populi. It didn’t do great business. It hung around for a while, was viewed as being some sort of odd, kinda quasi-ripoff of nine other different movies and a nice little stroll down memory lane.”

“Now the same exact publications that dismissed it in their initial review called it ‘Tom Hanks’ cult classic, That Thing You Do!’ So now it’s a cult classic,” he added.

“What was the difference between those two things? The answer is time.”

