Indian-based models across the globe are now getting fame and recognition as the world progresses with every passing day. They’re not just walking the ramp for international designers but also making a buzz worldwide for the same. Now, Neelam Gill, an Indian-origin model from the UK, is making headlines for her alleged romance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. She once shared a picture on her Instagram account donning a barely there bikini and flaunting her dusky-skin tone and assets, and no wonder why Leo is going gaga over it; take a look at her photos below.

For those of you who know, Leo often gets trolled on social media for dating young women significantly below 25. Recently, Neelam was spotted with the Hollywood star at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, and their pictures went crazy viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we bring you a throwback to when Neelam Gill donned a fluorescent pink-coloured, barely there bikini and shared the pictures on her official Instagram account. In the photo, the model can be seen posing on the yacht (mostly) and bathing under the sun using a shower.

Neelam Gill subtly flaunts her dusky body and toned midriff in the pictures and gives physique goals with her sultry clicks. The sun is working as the natural highlighter on her body, making us go weak in the knees.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Are you still confused about why Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating rumours with Neelam Gill go viral on social media? Duh! Look at her.

What are your thoughts on Gill’s bikini pictures from back in 2022? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barret & Co Party The Night Away To Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani – Check Out The Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News