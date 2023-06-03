The fourth season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is all set to premiere soon and the cast had a blast at the recently held premiere. Set to release on June 8, the premiere party was a huge success and saw the show’s stars – including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar), Darren Barret (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), and Richa Moorjani (Kamala Nandiwadal) dancing the night away.

While the show concentrates on a brown girl living in America, Indians have another reason to rejoice. The crew – who were dressed in their finest best, were shaking their hips and having a blast dancing to Bollywood songs – and the one we hear in the viral videos is Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani.

On Friday night, a week before Never Have I Ever Season 4 premieres on Netflix, the cast of the popular show reunited for its premiere and then headed to an after-party to celebrate. Now, videos from the premiere’s after-party are going viral on social media and fans of the show – especially Indian fans, are excited. The reason is ‘Devi’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, ‘Kamala’ Richa Moorjani, ‘Paxton’ Darren Barret and the rest of the cast dancing to the hit Bollywood track ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’.

As seen in the clips, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani and Darren Barret enthusiastically dance to the peppy number and show off their moves while also doing the signature step. The cast can also be heard singing along to the song as it plays in the club.

Check out the video of the Never Have I Ever cast parting at the season 4 premiere here:

Just look at those moves!

Sheila Ki Jawani originally featured Katrina Kaif showing off her moves with special appearances from Akshay Kumar in the music video. The song is from the film ‘Tees Maar Khan’ directed by Farah Khan.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 premieres on Netflix this Friday, June 8. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show follows the life of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenager living in Sherman Oaks, California.

