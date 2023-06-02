The 90s were indeed a different era when it came to Bollywood. The stars, who are still ruling the industry, were in their 20s, spreading magic with their roles. And there was a time when Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan got into a verbal spat following an on-stage accident which involved Shilpa Shetty.

Akshay and Salman were the leading stars in the early 90s. The two have starred in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann.

While Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are currently good friends, they once had a verbal spat over an accident. As per an article carried in a magazine years ago, which has surfaced on Reddit, the two stars were accompanied by Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala on a tour in the early 90s. Throughout their tour, Akshay did not miss a chance to make vibrant entries. While sometimes he rode a bike among the audience, he also entered the stage on his hands.

Once, he broke several matkas (pots) as he entered the stage and one of them fell on Shilpa Shetty‘s head. The actress blamed Akshay, saying, “It was deliberately done.” She also mentioned that her appearance was not equal to that of the Khiladi star and later did the rest of her shows with Salman Khan.

Reacting to the incident and Shilpa switching her preferences, Akshay Kumar said, “Shilpa and I had some problem on the shows. She didn’t want to perform with me, so I said fine. As for Salman, mere saath panga lene ki kisi mein himmat hai?”

Salman Khan, in response, said, “Main maarunga usko,” to which the Ram Setu star quipped, “Yeh kya panga lega mujhse.” As per a Redditor, the two stars patched up in a few days and called the spat an incident of miscommunication.

While we tried to source the magazine’s name from where this article was sourced, there wasn’t any information on the internet. It’s via ‘Box Office Experts’ the image was posted in a Reddit group named BollyBlindsNGossip.

