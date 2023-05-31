Bajirao Mastani starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in leading roles definitely remains one of the most celebrated Bollywood films. However, before the trio finally did the film, it was offered to many other big -wigs but as they say, even when it comes to doing films, it is also destined. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus which is still lying in his office. Read on the know the details!

Bajirao Mastani that released finally made its way to theatres in 2015 was a work in progress since 2003 SLB originally wanted to cast Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Rani Mukerji after the massive success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but the filmmaker wanted to once again create magic with Sallu and Aish’s crackling chemistry, however, they went through an ugly public breakup and it became impossible to cast them together. After that, many names were considered to play the part but it didn’t work out with anyone.

According to a report in IndiaForums, after Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan parted ways with each other, Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to drop Aish from the project and cast Kareena Kapoor Khan. Back then, Kareena and Sallu did a look test for Bajirao Mastani and even shot for a poster. It was reported that Salman had even cropped his hair for the look test. However, things didn’t work out the way the filmmaker wanted and later, SLB and Sallu had a major fallout as he desperately wanted to work on the project but it just couldn’t happen. Notably, the duo never worked out together again.

Meanwhile, let us tell you as per reports the poster that Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shot together is still lying in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. However, let us know in the comment section below if can you imagine Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji as Bajirao Mastani’s leading cast.

