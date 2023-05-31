Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has proved that when it comes to love, age is just a number. The actor married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60 for the second time and proved life is all about successful second chances. His marriage became one of the most discussed topics on the internet and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Soon after news of his second marriage broke on the internet, his first wife Piloo shared a cryptic note on social media which hinted that she was quite hurt by the news. Now, Ashish has finally broken his silence on his first marriage and how his decision to separate and remarry caused a lot of pain to his family. Scroll below to read the details!

Breakups or divorces are never easy, and in the process, one person gets more hurt than the other, and sometimes it can become even more painful when one of them decides to move on in life. Ashish Vidyarthi, who recently tied the knot for the second time, revealed that parting ways with his first was not easy and it was a painful process.

In an interview with Telegraph, Ashish Vidyarthi, who has given several note-worthy performances as a baddie in Bollywood, opened up on the pain of separation from his first wife and said, “Parting has got pain. It is very difficult. Now, I am being clinical about it, but both Piloo and I and Mowgli (his son) have gone through pain… But then you have a choice, do you want to deal with it or do you want to linger with it? Then life goes away.”

The actor further added that there is no bitterness between him and his ex-wife Piloo and added, “No way can I hate her. Piloo and I are walking on with wonderful memories of an amazing marriage. I have never related to Piloo, just as my son’s mother. Piloo’s my friend…”

Ashish Vidyarthi admitted that separating from her first wife was not an overnight decision, and before that, they tried working on their relationship. However, unfortunately, things didn’t work out, and hence they were left with no choice.

For the unversed, Ashish Vidyarthi and his second Rupali met during a vlogging assignment and were instantly drawn to each other, and after chatting for a while, they discovered they could spend the rest of their life together.

