In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi married for the 2nd time. Yes, you heard that right! The actor, followed by many for his travel and food Vlogs, has tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata today, i.e., May 25 in an intimate registry marriage. Since evening, photos from his 2nd wedding have taken the web by storm. Now reacting to the same, self-proclaimed critic KRK has sent sarcastic wishes.

Taking to Twitter, KRK shared Ashish Vidyarthi’s latest photo from his wedding and tweeted, “Congratulations to 60 years old actor Ashish Vidyarthi who got married the second time. Kucch to Sharam Kar lete Bhaisaab!” Soon after his Tweeted, netizens trolled the self-proclaimed critic and bashed him for his comments.

Reacting to KRK’s post a user wrote, “Bhai sharam kya karna usme? If two mature adults decide to get married at whatever age, or with whatever age difference too, it’s none of anybody’s business. Their lives, their decision.” While another said, “i think hume har matter me ni ghusna chaiye..should maintain some gap in personal and professional life..shaadi karli to unka personal matter hai..u r no one to judge..”

A third user wrote, “Personally I loved his personal life …. He traveled to so many places and did eat delicious food item’s in those places …finally got 2nd one”

A fifth one said, “Kis baat ki shram kuch galta kiya usne tere andr dam nahi to iska koi kiya kare shadi ki usne kiya galat kiya battisi nikal raha jaha dekho waha tippdi.”

“Kyon Bhai ,if eligible,shadi karna gunah hai !! It is always better to indulge in legal relationship rather than illegal/haram,” “AAP bhi karlo shadi kaun mana kiya hai jealous kyu ho rahe ho,” read a few comments.

Meanwhile speaking about his wedding, Ashish Vidyarthi told Times Of India, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt wishes to the actor on his 2nd innings.

