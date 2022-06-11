It is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which continues to rule the Bollywood charts and is seeing the best occupancy among all the films in the running. On its fourth Friday too, it was rock steady with 1.56 crores more coming in. Now, this isn’t much of a fall when compared to the last Friday which had brought in 2.81 crores. In fact, when compared to the day before, the film is even closer as Thursday numbers were 1.81 crores, which means less than a 20% fall.

Advertisement

From here, one can well expect the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer to see a good jump in numbers on Saturday and Sunday. Amongst Hindi films, it doesn’t have much competition, though from Hollywood there is Jurassic World Dominion which is actually doing well. Still, if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is collecting as much, it is due to the fact that it’s a well set film with word of mouth still spreading amongst those now who only occasionally visit theatres. Now that’s the set of audiences which is allowing the Anees Bazmee-directed film to have a longer run.

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has accumulated 164.71 crores so far and will now comfortably go past the 170 crores mark by the close of the weekend. In fact, the jumps could well be even better than last weekend in terms of %age and the collections could even come close to 171 crores. Post that getting to 175 crores before the close of the fourth week would be a cakewalk. While it was a given during the third week itself that the film will surpass 180 crores, by some stroke of luck it could even challenge Bajirao Mastani’s lifetime of 188 crores. Difficult, but not impossible.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vikram Box Office Collection (Hindi): Kamal Haasan Led Actioner Puts Up A Decent Show In Week 1 After A Dismal Start

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram