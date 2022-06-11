Vikram Box Office: Kamal Haasan led latest Tamil actioner has put up a decent week 1 total after taking a dismal start. Below is all you need to know how much it has made with its Hindi version.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial film that brings together a powerhouse of talents like Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil is making a lot of moolah at the box office. The action thriller has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Advertisement

While Vikram has been promoted as a PAN Indian film, the promotions for the film have been not-so-good for the Hindi version. Speaking of the opening day collections, it made just 30 lakhs on day 1. Interestingly, the film managed to keep the head high throughout the week as well.

Speaking about the latest update, Kamal Haasan starrer has collected 3.55 crores in the first week. Going by the pace of the film, the Hindi version of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is likely to cross the 5 crore mark this weekend. It will be interesting to see how the film does business from there.

In the first week, Tamil language action thriller faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Adivi Sesh’s Major at the box office. Khiladi Kumar’s film had high hopes for its performance at the box office but unfortunately, it is underperforming in terms of numbers.

Must Read: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office: Including $18 Million Previews, The Film To Put On A Thunderous Show In North America In First 3 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram