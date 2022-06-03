Star cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose & others

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producers: Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran

Vikram Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

Kamal Haasan coming on the big screen is itself enough to spark excitement among movie lovers. However, when we specifically talk about the Hindi speaking audience, the actor doesn’t have that pull. There’s no doubt that Kamal is a world-class actor and a living legend in Indian cinema, but the blunt truth is, that he isn’t a face which would drive flocks to theatres.

Among Tamil speaking audiences, the film has been crazily awaited ever since its announcement. Unfortunately, among Hindi speaking audiences, the film had an overall dull pre-release buzz. Of course, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s presence did spark some excitement among some, but that has been to a pretty limited extent.

The trailer looked crazy but came with an unwritten line that it’s NOT FOR ALL!

Vikram Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

The film has taken a thunderous start in its original Tamil version, however, in Hindi, it’s terribly low. Stating my example, I watched a 9 am’s show and it was only me present in a theatre. Of course, this isn’t the case everywhere, but overall it shows how low hype it is enjoying.

Thankfully, it’s a good film and offers terrific performances and engaging content. However, it also has its own limitations. As said above, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial isn’t everyone’s cup of tea due to its violence and crazy treatment/zone. It’s a treat for action and thrill lovers and those who have been craving to watch Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil together in a film. However, unlike Pushpa or other South masala entertainers, this one won’t attract a family audience effectively.

There are already a lot of options for the audience in the form of Samrat Prithviraj, Major and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, so this action thriller has a very less chance to stand in chaos. Of course, miracles have happened, but in this case, it looks very tough and that’s the sad truth.

Vikram Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, it could be said that Vikram is such a type of film that despite being good, it ends up underperforming at the box office due to its limitations/zone. This comeback film of Ulaga Nayagan is looking to earn just 5-10 crores with its Hindi version.

