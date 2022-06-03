Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Producer: Aditya Chopra

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Review: Expectations

When you have a banner like Yash Raj Films and a star like Akshay Kumar, expectations are automatically triggered and the same has been the thing with this period drama. It was announced much before the pandemic and had created a lot of buzz back then as Akki was brought onboard to portray the great Indian warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan.

However, things got drastically impacted due to Covid. Except for Sooryavanshi, Akshay delivered big flops in the form of Bell Bottom and Bachchhan Paandey. It did impact this YRF’s magnum opus’ hype as many became uncertain about its success. On top of that, the trailer and songs too saw an average response coming in. It made the film look like just a decent grosser shouldered on Akshay’s star value and YRF’s banner.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Review: Impact

I watched the 1 pm show and the response was below average as there were only 25-30 people present in the theatre. It just feels that people aren’t just excited to flock to theatres on the very first day to catch Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus and would wait for the word-of-mouth to come in. A similar response has been throughout the country with cities showing low response on day 1.

Speaking about the content, the film is just an average affair and jumps on Saturday, Sunday would be just normal and not that big. Tax-free status in several states is helping the film as occupancy reports are good there. It will work good in B and C centres. Speaking of A centres, Samrat Prithviraj will face a dent due to the already successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And then there’s a fresh competition in the form of Major (with a potential of catching up in B centres too), which is receiving rave reviews and is expected to witness huge growth due to terrific audience feedback.

In the next week, Hollywood’s highly-awaited Jurassic World Dominion is arriving which will take a chunk of the audience away from it.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Samrat Prithviraj isn’t a great film but isn’t even that bad to become just a one-week affair. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will affect the film to some extent by attracting the family audience, it’s Adivi Sesh’s Major which will decide how far Akshay Kumar’s film goes.

As of now, it looks the film will have a lifetime between 100-115 crores.

