Jurassic World Dominion has finally hit the theatres, and it seems like that, despite the bad reviews and low ratings, the Chris Pratt starrer may do fair at the box office. The third instalment in the JW franchise had a lot riding on it, considering the first two parts grossed over a billion globally.

However, just before the release, its box office projections dropped from $165 million to $125 million opening in the US. Moreover, the movie also received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes ratings among the three. Even that saw a drop from 39% to 32%. However, the audience score is 81% on the site.

Now that Jurassic World Dominion is released across the globe, Deadline has projected that it will churn in $132.5 million through its three-day weekend in 4,676 theatres in North America. Even with this number, the Chris Pratt starrer will be the lowest opener as compared to the previous two. The 2015 original made $208.8 million, while the Fallen Kingdom collected $148 million.

When it comes to the overseas numbers, Jurassic World Dominion has made $18 million through the previews, which is higher than Fallen Kingdom’s $15.3 million. So far, the Chris Pratt starrer has made $95 million internationally. It has one advantage over other flicks like Top Gun: Maverick, which is its release in China.

Dominion has made around $15 million in the world’s biggest market. However, it is important to note that despite the Tom Cruise starrer being banned in the country, it has done extremely well and has a strong word of mouth. This gives a tough competition to JW 3.

Now, only time will tell if the box office is in favour of Jurassic World Dominion or not. Considering all the projections, ratings, and reviews, it seems difficult for the movie to reach the same level as its predecessors. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

