While Chris Evans is garnering all the headlines for Lightyear that stars him in the lead and had already impressed its first viewers, the questions about Captain America are not leaving him ever. The actor has been in the headlines for his comeback as the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe character since he walked away in Avengers: Endgame (2019). The rumours cannot be stopped even because Steve Rogers never technically died in the timeline. The actor now breaks the silence on the same.

It was the year 2011 when Chris debuted as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor went on to get an entire trilogy for him followed by 4 Avengers movies and the brief cameos in many of the MCU movies. The actor became so synonymous with the character that there is no way the audience will accept a replacement.

Turns out Chris Evans has now decided to talk about his comeback as Captain America and after the massive body of work in the MCU, he feels it’s a tall order. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Chris Evans understands his return as Captain America is much anticipated. “That seems to be something people would like to see,” Evans said. But he is not eager to jump in and take the mantle back just because there is massive demand.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to… It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it,” Chris Evans said. “It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

