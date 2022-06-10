In a victory lap for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the first episode of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, now on Disney+ Hotstar, has already made an indelible mark on the audience across the globe. The new series features Iman Vellani as the fan-favorite superhero and Avengers fangirl, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel as she discovers her new powers. The premiere of the series garnered a lot of attention as global icons and fellow Avengers took to Twitter to share their love for the debutant.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu tweeted a sincere congratulations to Iman Vellani for her work on the latest MCU series. “I’m so unbelievably proud of this young woman. Welcome to the MCU #MsMarvel! People are going to be watching you for a long, long time,” Liu wrote.

Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson also went so far as to label Vellani as “the best Marvel.” You can’t get higher praise than that. Larson took to social media in the wake of Ms. Marvel‘s first episode coming out to share an adorable selfie from her initial Zoom meeting with Vellani. “From our first Zoom, I knew she’d be the best Marvel,” Larson gushed in her caption to the picture.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai took to her social media handle to give a shoutout to Marvel’s upcoming series Ms. Marvel for reflecting the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family.

In her note, Malala wrote, “It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phrases as me.”

The note continued to say, “What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel.”

Global icon and Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra crafted a note for the Ms. Marvel team on her Instagram story. She applauded the team for including and reflecting South Asian actors and culture. Reposting the trailer of the series, on IG story, Priyanka wrote, “So exciting! I love @msmarvelofficial and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much luck and love. #Represntationmatters” and also tagged the cast members of ‘Ms Marvel’-Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, and Yasmeen Fletcher. Priyanka continued by encouraging people to watch the show, stating, “Go watch #MsMarvel now!”

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram to congratulate Farhan Akhtar on his Hollywood debut in the first South Asian superhero ensemble project. “What you seek is seeking you!” Can’t wait for this one @faroutakhtar Ms. Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English (sic).” she wrote.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also said he is proud to be associated with Ms Marvel, which he described as a “celebration of diversity”. Akhtar penned a note of appreciation for the makers of Ms Marvel, congratulating them for mounting a show that promises to bring a “pride of self-identity” to several young children in the Indian subcontinent.

