Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most renowned actresses worldwide. Her enchanted beauty is not only known in the country but globally, and the actress has a massive fan following. Over the years, Aish has played some of the most iconic roles in Hindi cinema and was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, which Mani Ratnam directed. And can you guess her remuneration for the film? Rai reportedly made the same amount of money as PS: I, and it’s a colossal cheque to take home; scroll below to read the scoop.

Aish is massively popular among fans, with over 12 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. We adore her pictures with her daughter Aaradhya who is 11 years old and accompanies her mother almost everywhere.

Now, talking about her latest film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, which maestro Mani Ratnam directed. Besides Aish, the film also starred Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Can you guess the whopping amount she made for PS: II?

According to Financial Express, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took home a hefty cheque of Rs 10 crore and charged the same for Ponniyin Selvan: I. The entire saga is split into two parts and hence was released in 2 volumes and has a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Aish was reportedly the second highest-paid actor in the film after Chiyaan Vikram, who received a cheque of Rs 12 crore.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan taking home the same amount of money for Ponniyin Selvan: II as Ponniyin Selvan: I? Tell us in the space below.

