Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is witnessing much bigger drops than expected at the Indian box office. The film did a smashing business during the opening weekend and enjoyed a partial holiday on Monday (Labour Day). After that, the collection continues to dip, and now, it seems that touching the 200 crore mark won’t be easy. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and others, PS 2 opened to positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth has been on the favourable side. However, after the opening weekend, the momentum slowed down and yesterday, i.e. day 6, crumbled to a single-digit collection.

As per the latest box office update, Ponniyin Selvan 2 earned 7.83 crores nett at the Indian box office on day 6. It’s a big drop when compared to Tuesday’s 11 crores. After a 6-day run, the film stands at a total of 124.23 crores nett (inclusive of all Indian languages). Considering the positive feedback, these numbers are really worrying as PS 2 might end up underperforming.

Going past the 200 crore mark initially looked like a cakewalk for Ponniyin Selvan 2 but now, it’s a wait-and-watch scenario. Let’s see how the film performs during the second weekend.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi expressed that a certain level of unfairness has been meted out to India’s indigenous empires or dynasties by our education system, largely. The indigenous empires of India have very less mention in the school-level history books compared to the dynasties that arrived in India as a part of the conquest. The trio shared their thoughts while talking to IANS.

