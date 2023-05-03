Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 crossed the mark of 100 crores at the Indian box office after packing a solid Monday with 23.10 crores. However, just after that, on Tuesday, i.e. day 5, the film witnessed a huge drop of over 45%. So, let’s take a look at how much exactly the biggie has earned till now.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Shobhita Dhulipala and others, the film opened to favourable reviews from critics from all over and even word-of-mouth has been on the positive side. As a result, healthy growth was witnessed during the opening weekend and the momentum was carried forward on Monday, which was a partial holiday.

Coming back to day 5, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned 12 crores*, as per the early trends flowing in. This is a huge drop of around 48% from Monday’s collection of 23.10 crores. Given the highly favourable feedback from the ticket-paying audience, one expected at least a number of 15 crores on Tuesday. It’ll be interesting to see how the film fares today and tomorrow.

After 5 days, Ponniyin Selvan 2 stands at a grand total of 117.40 crores nett at the Indian box office. It’s a strong number already but given the unexpected drop on Tuesday, reaching the 200 crore mark doesn’t seem a cakewalk now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

