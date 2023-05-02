Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is doing really well at the Indian box office. The film boasts a solid cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Shobhita Dhulipala and others in key roles. In the latest update, the film has crossed 100 crores nett and is a contender of being in the top 3 Kollywood earners.

Upon its release, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and even word-of-mouth has been favourable. It’s a big upgrade as the first instalment was welcomed with mixed reviews but despite that, it went on to earn a whopping 266.70 crores at the Indian box office in the lifetime run. Now, with all things working in favour, PS 2 has sky-high expectations pinned on it.

Speaking about the Indian box office collection, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned 105.40 crores nett in just 4 days. That’s a superb pace and given favourable reviews by its side, the film will definitely show long legs in a theatrical journey. From here, 200 crores are on the cards for sure and post that milestone, every crore will be taking PS 2 near the top 3 Kollywood earners.

Speaking about the highest-earning Tamil film, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is ruling the top spot with 407 crores nett at the Indian box office. Ponniyin Selvan 2’s predecessor, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is gracing the second spot with 266.70 crores nett. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram is at the 3rd spot with 247.50 crores nett.

What do you think, will Ponniyin Selvan 2 enter the list of top 3 Kollywood earners at the Indian box office? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

