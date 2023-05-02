Mani Ratnam’s latest release, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has hit it out of the park as a century has been scored at the Indian box office in mere 4 days. Yesterday’s holiday worked really well in favour of the film, and now, it is on its way to becoming one of the biggest Tamil hits of all-time. Let’s take a look at how much the biggie earned on day 4!

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala and others, the magnum opus opened to positive reviews from both critics as well the audience. Yes, the narration style restricts the universal appeal of the film, but still, a big section of the audience is liking this Mani Ratnam directorial.

Coming to the day 4 collection, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned a strong number of 23.10 crores nett at the Indian box office. With this, the film has entered the 100 crore club as the grand total now stands at 105.40 crores nett (inclusive of all languages). In the post-pandemic era, achieving the 100 crore mark with such a pace is really commendable.

The next target for Ponniyin Selvan 2 would be maintaining a steady trend from today onwards as the weekend and holiday benefit is over now. From here on, a minimum expectation is to go past the 200 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

