Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office has steadily been slipping towards oblivion as the film begins to crawl towards the finish line. Post scoring one of the laziest 100 crore films for Salman Khan, and the film is now in its final phase after an underwhelming start.

Though the start wasn’t up to the mark, the celebratory season of Eid helped it to gain at least some respectable numbers on the board. It didn’t go crashing the way it could’ve if not for the festive release.

The film took ten days to enter the 100-crore club, and it had collected 101.46 crores by the end of its 2nd Sunday. It’s not a total we expect for a massive festive Salman Khan release, but things could’ve been worse.

As per the early trends, the movie saw a further drop on day 11 and has collected in the range of 2-3 crore. This would take the grand total of Salman Khan starrer somewhere in the range of 103-104 crore. Skipping Radhe & Antim as they weren’t proper theatrical releases, to begin with, this will end up being the lowest Salman Khan starrer in the longest of time.

Bhai’s upcoming line-up includes Tiger 3, a film with Sooraj Barjatya & Karan Johar, and Tiger Vs Pathaan, and this is enough for any Salman Khan fan to forget the bruises left by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a 2023 Hindi action comedy-drama film directed by Farhad Samji and starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film was released on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

