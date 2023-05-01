Ponniyin Selvan-2 [Hindi] has managed to edge past the weekend collections of Ponniyin Selvan-1 [Hindi], though just marginally so, as it has collected 8 crores* at the box office. The first part had collected 7.60 crores so there is a bit of increase in numbers for sure. That said, the footfalls could well be on the same lines since there a lot of premium screens [IMAX, 4DX] where the film is playing and this is where the ticket prices are much higher as well.

What the film needs to do now is stay consistent at the box office during the weekdays. While 3.25 crores* came on Sunday, the collections would need to stay over 1.50 crores mark during the weekdays since a film like this needs to be operating quite close to the weekend scores during the weekdays. This is what had enabled the first installment to score reasonably well too and hence it can’t afford to fall in that 30%-40% range. Moreover, Ponniyin Selvan-1 also benefitted from a holiday on Wednesday and 2.55 crores had come in on that day. That boosted the numbers.

Still, the film benefits from the lack of any major releases in days to follow; well, at least from Bollywood. However, there would be a flurry of Hollywood releases though which would end up getting their fair share of the premium screens. Till that happens, Ponniyin Selvan-2 [Hindi] needs to make the most of the time and space available for it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Ponniyin Selvan 2 opened with 25 crores on board and then jumped further on Saturday to add another 27.30 crores. Now, as per early trends flowing in, the film has raked in 29-30 crores on day 3. A big jump was expected considering all the positivity but still, it’s a good growth as big films usually fail to show any increment after a big start.

