Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is enjoying a solid run at the Indian box office. After taking a start of 25 crores, the film didn’t show any drop on the following days. In fact, the number only got bigger on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s how much it is earning on day 3!

The film boasts a strong star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala and others. Unlike the first part, this one has opened to positive reviews unanimously and even word-of-mouth has been favourable. As a result, growth has been seen over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan 2 opened with 25 crores on board and then jumped further on Saturday to add another 27.30 crores. Now, as per early trends flowing in, the film has raked in 29-30 crores on day 3. A big jump was expected considering all the positivity but still, it’s a good growth as big films usually fail to show any increment after a big start.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 now stands at a grand total of 81.30-82.30 crores nett at the Indian box office after 3 days. The film is expected to join the 100 crore club today as it will enjoy the benefit of a national holiday today.

Released on 28th April, PS 2 is being screened in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Will Mani Ratnam’s Biggie Enter The Top 5 Tamil Grossers Of All-Time Topped By 2.0 With 800 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News