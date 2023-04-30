Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 9: Gets Over 3 Crore Mark On 2nd Saturday

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan managed to go over the 3 crores mark on Saturday and that was some sort of relief, considering how Friday collections had turned out to be. The film brought in 3.25 crores*, which is on the same lines as Thursday’s collections of 3.50 crores. Ideally, the film should have been playing in the 5 crores zone.

Now it’s about how big Sunday can turn out to be since the trajectory doesn’t quite suggest a 5 crores score again which means the last time the film was over that mark was back on Tuesday when 6.12 crores had come in. Post that one did expect the 5 crores mark to be touched upon again at least but unfortunately that didn’t quite turn out to be the case. Hence, it’s all about making the most of the big day in the form of Sunday and seeing how collections sustain over the weekdays.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan currently stands at 97.96 crores* which means the wait is still on for an entry into the 100 Crore Club. This will finally happen today, though there would have been a better ring to it if the feat had been accomplished in the first week itself. Nonetheless, this is how things stand currently and one looks forward to Bollywood getting its third century of the year after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

