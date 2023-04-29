Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn will be ending its journey soon and is currently in the final stage of its theatrical run. Released amid huge expectations, the film has underperformed a big time. So, let’s check out how much collection it has made at the worldwide box office so far!

The film marks Ajay’s fourth directorial venture and it opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Speaking about the ticket-paying audience, the biggie enjoyed favourable word-of-mouth, however, it’s the dark undertone and too much violence that restricted footfalls.

As per the latest update, Bholaa has earned an estimated collection of 90 crores nett at the Indian box office, which equals 106.20 crores gross. In overseas, the Ajay Devgn starrer has raked in 14.50 crores gross, taking the worldwide box office collection to 120.70 crores gross.

Ideally, Bholaa was at least a contender for a 200 crore club at the worldwide box office, especially after the grand success of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. But as we can see, the film has not at all performed up to the mark and now, all eyes are set on how Ajay‘s Maidaan performs at ticket windows.

Bholaa is going to be out of theatres very soon and the worldwide collection is expected to be below the 125 crore milestone.

