Six months after Ponniyin Selvan-1 had hit the screens, the second part has now arrived in theatres. Yet again, it’s a pan-India release and while one waits to see the official collections for the original Tamil version, the Hindi version has taken a fair start with 2 crores* coming in.

Back in September 2022, Ponniyin Selvan-1 [Hindi] had taken an opening of 1.85 crores and while that was on the lower side as well, the lifetime had turned out to be decent enough with 24.50 crores been accumulated. Hence, it was expected that Ponniyin Selvan-2 would gain leverage from this and start with at least 2.50 crores on its side after the first day.

Nonetheless, the good part is that the second installment of this Mani Ratnam epic historic saga is in fact better than the first and hence one can expect the word of mouth to catch up. Moreover, it’s an open field ahead since the only holdover release is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and then there is no other big ticket arrival from Bollywood right through the month of May. Hence, if the collections end up making good gains over the weekend then there is a possibility of Ponniyin Selvan-2 to hang in there for weeks to follow.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

An early trend showed Ponniyin Selvan 2 closed its day 1 in the range of 33-35 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). As expected, the main Tamil version is driving the collection by contributing the biggest chunk. The film has a high chance of surpassing Ponniyin Selvan 1‘s 34 crores opening day as it is flirting around that mark.

