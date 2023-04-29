Finally, after a long wait, romcom drama Bad Boy hit the screens. The Rajkumar Santoshi directed film was ready for a while and eventually managed a theatrical release for itself. Promo of the film suggested that this one would be on the same lines as the filmmaker’s hit outing Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani [2009] and a fair runner Phata Poster Nikhla Hero which released a decade back in 2013. However, this also meant that the look and feel of the film was from the bygone era as well and hence one wondered how would audience be receptive of this now.

Moreover, a lot has changed especially in the last year and a half where even big ticket films are struggling. It seems like a while generation gap has come in less than two years when even in the fast paced world that we are in today, cinematic experiences usually change in 5-7 years. As a result, Bad Boy too was impacted and regardless of the content that it had to offer, the core issue was around generating interest amongst the audience. That’s reflected in the way the film has been released in just 1-2 shows per multiplex.

As a result, the Friday numbers have come to just 0.25 crore* from the box office. Though newcomer Namashi Chakraborty gave his all to promote the film was also pretty enthusiastic about its prospects, he could well be looking at his next big screen outing to reach out to a larger segment of audiences. Same for debutant Amrin Qureshi who did make her presence felt in several pre-release events and could well do with the next movie that she signs. As for Bad Boy, it would need a miraculous turnaround over the weekend to have any sort of first week run in theatres.

