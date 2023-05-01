Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally hit the 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. It took 10 days for the film to enter the coveted club and clearly not up to the standard of Salman Khan. Nonetheless, it’s a big achievement in the post-pandemic era and it has now benefitted directed Farhad Samji in Koimoi’s Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crossing 100 crores at the Indian box office, Farhad Samji has got an increment of 100 points to his credit. With this, his tally goes up to 300 points in the Directors’ Ranking and has levelled the score with Ayan Mukerji. He’s currently placed in the 12th position.

Despite the same score, Farhad Samji is placed below Ayan because the lifetime collection of his highest earner Housefull 4 (206 crores) is less than Ayan’s highest earner Brahmastra (244 crores– Hindi). To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, all thanks to Kisi Ka Kisi Ki Jaan’s entry in the 100 crore club, Salman Khan got credited with 100 points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Salman Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Allegedly Destroying Careers Of Artists Who Get Into His Bad Books: “… If I Have A Drink, I Say ‘Chhodho Yaar, Let It Go'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News