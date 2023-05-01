Salman Khan has scored his 16th century at the box office. It all started with Dabangg and has now continued till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as well which has entered the 100 Crore Club, albeit in 10 days. Salman Khan has hit centuries in a much faster manner with majority of his other releases. However, as mentioned by me in one of the earlier columns as well, today what’s of most prominence is bare minimum survival and then comes the talks of making profits or scoring records.

It would be a while before films start making records, as was the norm before 2019. As for huge profits, especially from theatrical revenue, it would boil down to truly event films. Till then, what films would be aiming for is to cover costs and have respectable collections that suit a superstar.

Here is the list of all the 16 centuries along with the lifetime numbers of the Salman Khan starrers:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores Sultan – 301.5 crores Kick – 232 crores Bharat – 211.07 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores Race 3 – 169 crores Dabangg 2 – 156.50 crores Bodyguard – 149 crores Dabangg 3 – 146.11 crores Dabangg – 140 crores Ready – 120 crores Tubelight – 120 crores Jai Ho – 115 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 101 crores* (still playing)

Though the film won’t be going much higher up in charts, it would be aiming to go past Jai Ho at the least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

