Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 10: Salman Khan Starrer Enters 100 Crore Club On 2nd Sunday

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has entered the 100 Crore Club. This has been made possible with Sunday collections turning out to be 3.50 crores*. There was a bit of improvement in collections when compared to Saturday, though the big push wasn’t quite there. Not that one expected it either since the trend was similar last weekend as well when the film was playing at a much higher range of over 25 crores and still there was just a marginal increase in numbers on Sunday when compared to Saturday. The trending over this weekend too is now on the same lines.

The film currently stands at 101.46 crores* and it has taken 10 days to reach here. Considering that Salman Khan has returned to the big screen as a leading man more than three years after Dabangg 3 [2019] and that too on Eid, one expected a much better outing and at a far greater pace. However that hasn’t quite happened and it’s a credit to his stardom and the Eid factor that more than 50% of the collections so far came on Eid [Saturday] and then the day after [Sunday], which contributed over 50 crores to the overall total.

Now it’s all about where Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan eventually heads towards. 115 crores should be achievable for the film though it would be aiming to go past Ready and Tubelight, both of which had collected 120 crores each during their lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

